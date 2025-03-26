Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90 PC Game 2025 Overview

If you’re a fan of “Ace Attorney”, you won’t want to miss “Murders on Yangtze River”, a horizontal axis detective game developed by OMEGames Studio.

The game takes you on a journey through early 20th century China as you solve a series of intriguing cases along the Yangtze River. With its stunning brush painting art style and engaging storyline, it offers a unique gaming experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Use your logical reasoning and deduction skills to uncover clues, interrogate suspects, and solve the mysteries. With challenging puzzles and interesting characters to meet, “Murders on the Yangtze River” will have you hooked from the very beginning.

Engaging Stories

Embark on a thrilling journey full of extraordinary cases and plot twists! Players take on the role John Shen, a traveling detective who seeks truth and revenge for his brothers death. Along his journey, he encounters numerous cases that are full of mystery, drama and suspense.

Memorable Characters

The game has many unforgettable characters. John Shen, for instance, is a refined gentleman with a sharp intellect. But as you delve deeper, you discover that he harbors a darker side to his personality. His vivacious assistant, Frankie, is a beacon of positivity who is always eager to use his technological inventions in their investigations.

Rigorous Logical Reasoning

Investigate crime scenes, search for evidence, debate with suspects, and identify the murderer using collected clues. Find contradictions within testimonies and unravel the mystery. There are also many challenging puzzles. Get ready for a gripping adventure!

Easy Access

The game features an intuitive tutorial that starts off with straightforward controls and simple cases, gradually building up to more challenging scenarios. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, it’s designed to be easy to pick up and play at any skill level.

Pleasant Journey on a Chinese-style Ink Wash Picture Scroll

Journey through a beautiful ink wash landscape painting of China’s mountains and rivers from a hundred years ago. Explore picturesque Dongting Lake, Yangzhou and Shanghai. Immerse yourself in local customs in this extraordinary picture scroll.

John Shen, the protagonist of this story, studied law in London alongside his brother, who was studying biology. One day, Shen’s brother was found dead in his dormitory, and the police ruled his death as suicide. But when Shen stumbled upon a newly published detective novel on Shanghai News that depicted a murder scene identical to his brother’s death, he began to suspect foul play. Convinced that the amateur writer was somehow involved in his brother’s death, Shen returned to China to uncover the truth.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.5.90

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Murders_on_the_Yangtze_River_v1_5_90.zip

Game Download Size : 8.4 GB

MD5SUM : 3e199dab2f3c03995586c9c317b527b0

System Requirements of Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90

Before you start Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4590 CPU @3.3GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel GMA 950

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Murders on the Yangtze River v1.5.90. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





