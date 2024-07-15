Mounted War TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Mounted War is a third-person shooter game where players can ride horses and engage in shooting, personally charge into battle, and command armies in various formations. The game features five countries and 180 cities, including the UK, France, Aragon, the Vikings, and Germany. Each country has unique characteristics and advantages, and players can choose based on their preferences and gaming objectives.

The combat scenes in the game are spectacular, with players leading their armies in attack and defense, and using various military units like archers and cavalry for long-range attacks. Each army’s soldiers have their own abilities and traits, requiring players to choose the right combination of troops to achieve victory in battle.

In addition to fighting, there are hundreds of weapons, props and commodities available for use and trading in the game. Players can obtain wealth through trade activities, or use different weapons and props to improve their combat capabilities. In general, Mounted War is a game that combines deep strategy and action. Players need to give full play to their wisdom and courage, and through various means such as war and trade, they can eventually become a great man in the Middle Ages.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Mounted_War_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.9 GB

MD5SUM : 1d10fc1e51f917ab8c8df47a769d6fe1

System Requirements of Mounted War TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows Vista or greater

* Processor: 2 Ghz

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+

* Storage: 8 GB available space

