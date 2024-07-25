MACHI KORO With Everyone TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual game.

Nominated for the German Game of the Year Award in 2015!

MACHI KORO With Everyone The digital version of the classic board game

Digital versions of Machi Koro and its sequel, Machi Koro 2

What is MACHI KORO With Everyone?

MACHI KORO With Everyone is a digital board game that combines the classic analog board game Machi Koro, which was nominated for the Spiel des Jahres (German Game of the Year) in 2015 and has sold over a million copies worldwide, with its sister game Machi Koro2 into one package.

It can be played offline or online with up to 4 people, allowing you to enjoy the game not just with friends and family, but with players from all over the world.

* “Harbor” and “Millionaire’s Row” are not included

Introduction to the Simple Rules of Machi Koro

Various Ways to Play! Single & Multiplayer

You can play with up to 4 people, both online and offline.

Online

* Find Friends – You can invite friends from Steam to play.

* Find Guests – You can play exclusively with people who know the password you share via social media or other means.

* Random Match – You can play with players from around the world matched randomly.

* Each player needs to prepare their own hardware and software.

* Cross-platform play is not supported.

Offline

* You can play against the CPU by yourself.

* 2 to 4 players can play in local multiplayer.

*Play while taking turns with multiple other players.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : MACHI_KORO_With_Everyone_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.1 GB

MD5SUM : 285d0d79c4aba95e9fadfd69d7584fa8

System Requirements of MACHI KORO With Everyone TENOKE

Before you start MACHI KORO With Everyone TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7300U

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 3 GB available space

