Last Whisper Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Last Whisper Early Access PC Game 2023 Overview

“Welcome to Last Whisper Survival, a labor of love crafted by Maxime and his girlfriend Viviane. Driven by our shared passion for gaming and the survival genre, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into creating an experience that we hope will resonate with players worldwide.

While Maxime is the solo developer behind the scenes, Viviane provides invaluable support in many aspects of the game’s development, from creating the UI design and beyond. Together, we’re dedicated to delivering a game that exceeds expectations and provides endless hours of enjoyment.

Last Whisper Survival is not just a project to us; it’s a dream we’re determined to see through. With updates planned over time, our goal is to evolve the game into a true survival masterpiece. We won’t rest until we’ve achieved our vision, and we invite you to join us on this exciting journey.

Thank you for your support, and we can’t wait to share the adventure with you.”

Maxime & Viviane

Last Whisper is an online solo/co-op/multiplayer survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world. Industries are attempting to control humanity through the use of microchips implanted in people’s brains, forcing them to lead a life of slavery under a strict routine of work, sleep, and repeat. However, some individuals rebel against their oppressors, sparking a war against the ruling elite who control the world in secret. In 2201, the top 1% of society, who were losing the war, spread a virus as a last resort to try and contain the rebellion. This virus quickly got out of their control, turning humanity into mutants and zombies. A few have survived in bunkers or sewers, but now, after 30 years of living underground, it is time to reclaim their rights and take back the surface world.

You start alone with nothing but quickly find your way in this treacherous and dangerous world. Explore fantastic places like a huge city or a vast desert. You have to watch out for severe weather conditions and temperatures. Remember that around every corner, tree, and abandoned car there are bloodthirsty zombies that will make your adventure more difficult. Fortunately, you will also be able to travel this vast world in a car, and zombies can end up under your wheels.

Jump into the world of Last Whisper and fight the zombie hordes alone or with up to 8 friends. You can explore a dangerous post-apocalyptic world together.

Team up with your friends to defeat zombies, discover great new locations, and fight powerful bosses.

In the alleys of the big city, among the trees, and hidden among the hot sand of the desert, forgotten bunkers are waiting for you! Visiting them is dangerous but very profitable. Get ready and craft the best weapons possible because the fight will be hard and intense! The prize awaits only the best!

Difficult conditions require exceptional solutions! Last Whisper will put your survival skills to the test many times! The items that you can craft during your journey will be useful, and the place that you will adapt as your base will be a safe haven! Gather resources and craft necessary items and equipment! Everything you find may be necessary, so manage the space in your backpack rationally.

You can get weapons of one of the four tiers. And your defense will depend on the clothes you find or create.

To explore more dangerous biomes, you need more powerful weapons. The rarest are waiting for you in the bunkers and are protected by hordes of zombies and a powerful boss. Acquiring a powerful weapon will allow you to explore the next biomes.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Last_Whisper_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : 81b760eb48b302cbed3dfd5baaa6b596

System Requirements of Last Whisper Early Access

Before you start Last Whisper Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-9700E Or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2060 Storage: 30 GB available space



Recommended: Download For Computer Download Full Game OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-10700E Or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 3060 Storage: 30 GB available space



Last Whisper Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Last Whisper Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





