Last Epoch v1.2.0.2 Free Download

Last Epoch combines time travel, exciting dungeon crawling, engrossing character customization and endless replayability to create an Action RPG for veterans and newcomers alike. Travel through the world of Eterras past and face dark empires, wrathful gods and untouched wilds to find a way to save time itself from The Void.

Key Features

* 15 Mastery Classes

Embark on your adventure as one of five powerful classes and, through your journey, ascend into a unique Mastery Class that unlocks more specialized abilities and build-options.

* 120+ Skill Trees

Every skill has its own augment tree that will allow you to control, alter, and empower your playstyle. Transform your skeletons into archers, your lightning blast into chain lightning, or make your serpent strike summon snakes to fight alongside you!

* Hunt Rare & Powerful Loot

Fill your arsenal with magic items that you may craft to perfection, change the rules of your build with powerful unique and set items, and always have that next upgrade just on the horizon with Last Epoch’s deep and randomized loot system.

* Rewarding Crafting System

The items you wield are yours to forge! Last Epochs community-revered crafting system allows you to control your character’s power progression, featuring robust and deterministic upgrade mechanics.

* Uncover the Past, Reforge the Future

Travel to different moments of time where you will discover the many factions and secrets that exist within the world of Eterra and fight to set the timeline onto a new path.

* Endless replayability

With a wealth of classes and skills to customize, deep game systems, randomized loot, and continuing development, Last Epoch is a game that will keep you coming back for years to come.

* Easy to Learn, Hard to Master

Were committed to making gameplay approachable for new and veteran players alike by allowing you to jump into the fray quickly and providing many in-game resources. Though dont be fooled, Eterra has many dangers waiting for you that require a mastery of combat and build-crafting.

* Zero Pay-To-Win

Last Epoch will never offer gameplay advantages by being able to spend real money. We believe in creating a fair environment for all players.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.0.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Last_Epoch_v1_2_0_2.zip

Game Download Size : 25 GB

MD5SUM : a05ad0ab8857c36a0c5b079f96888351

System Requirements of Last Epoch v1.2.0.2

Before you start Last Epoch v1.2.0.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580 with 6GB of VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 22 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD strongly recommended

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVidia RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600-XT with 6GB+ GB of VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 22 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD strongly recommended

