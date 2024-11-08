Kitten Burst v4.04c TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, adventure and indie game.

Hapi, a down on their luck racing cat, teams up with a hacker named S4br aboard the cybership The Eternal September. Together they travel to abandoned sites, siphoning energy to power their ION Drive. Can the team pull off their scheme, or will the future of cyberspace be controlled by the megacorp PANDO?

WHISKERS

BOSS BATTLES

Challenge a cast of boss characters to battle. Survive an onslaught of attacks long enough to drain their energy.

CIRCUITS

Scattered throughout the sites are circuits to race in. The quicker your time the more IONs each circuit generates. Plan out and perform the fastest lines through the world.

CATS ARE SOLID/LIQUID

Shift your state of matter to alter your burst power.

* Solid: Increase your acceleration and top speed

* Liquid: Slow down time and increase maneuverability.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v4.04c

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Kitten_Burst_v4_04c_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : 4829699572d9a20a489db284c28f042a

System Requirements of Kitten Burst v4.04c TENOKE

Before you start Kitten Burst v4.04c TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 970 / R9 390X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Controller Recommended. Minimum VRAM requirement is 3GB. (If you have a laptop with an Intel Graphics Card, the game will probably not run)

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows XP

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: Cat Ear Headphones

* Additional Notes: Controller Recommended

