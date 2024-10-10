KeepUp Survival v20240906 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

KeepUp Survival is a base building and adventure sandbox game. Players explore and shape their survival strategies in a world based on their own preferences.

KeepUp Survival:

Welcome to a world of survival on a deserted island, characterized by an incredible wildlife and abandoned structures. Immerse yourself in a game set in a natural and post-apocalyptic environment where your primary task is to survive in KeepUp Survival.

The design of your survival is entirely in your hands. There are no predefined tasks you set your own goals to secure your survival.

In this world, you have numerous options available, ranging from crafting and building shelters to farming. You can even have some loyal companions by your side.

A stunningly detailed and immersive world awaits you, one that will captivate you and continually surprise you.

Background Story:

You have crashed on an island by plane and must now make your life on this island. It seems that this island was abandoned a long time ago, as time stood still here. Diseases have seemingly rendered the island uninhabitable, and the wildlife behaves strangely and often aggressively.

Soon, you’ll realize that this island is full of secrets and puzzles, and not everything is as it seems at first glance.

Key Features:

* Third and first-person perspective.

* Your character suffers from thirst, hunger, and exhaustion.

* Various means of transportation, such as vehicles, horses, and boats.

* Ability to farm and create your own garden.

* Generate your own electricity using wind and solar energy.

* The ability to tame and keep animals as pets.

* Construction of buildings from various materials like wood, stone, straw, and glass.

* Workbenches for crafting weapons, tools, and furniture.

* Hunting and harvesting opportunities.

* Cooking and smelting of resources.

* Gathering a variety of resources.

* Mining and ore extraction.

* A dynamic weather system.

* A constantly changing day and night cycle.

* A powerful admin tool available to you after reaching a certain gameplay time, allowing you to customize the player experience individually, such as simplifying item acquisition or controlling the day-night cycle.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains content about violence and blood that may not be suitable for all audiences and not all age groups. Blood is shown when killing an animal or character.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20240906

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : KeepUp_Survival_v20240906_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : 7c7c557a73d1af35caa90052862c92ad

System Requirements of KeepUp Survival v20240906 TENOKE

Before you start KeepUp Survival v20240906 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 – 64Bit

* Processor: 6 Cores or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 6GB Vram or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 18 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD Recommended / Uses FidelityFX Super Resolution for better Performance

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / 11 – 64Bit

* Processor: 8 Cores or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 8GB Vram or better

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 18 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD Recommended / Uses FidelityFX Super Resolution for better Performance

