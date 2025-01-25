Ink Inside TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

From some of the minds behind Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, comes Ink Inside – a hand drawn adventure with the heart of a Saturday Morning Cartoon!

Play as Stick, an unfinished doodle trapped in a box of notebooks beneath a slowly leaking ceiling. As the water seeps into the notebooks, it warps the land around them and turns once friendly doodles into mindless, soggy monsters. Uncover lost memories and save your friends by battling back the waves of wetness corrupting the world

Reveal Sticks Genetic Memory or Gene Meme – the memory each doodle shares with their creator, Hannah. Explore the worlds between the sketchbooks to unlock memories and meet a vibrant cast of characters who are fully voiced and animated.

Featuring voices by Brian David Gilbert of YouTube & Dropout fame, and Deneen Melody from Evangelion and Netflixs Romantic Killer.

Meet and recruit a colorful team of characters to help you on your journey. From the dependable Detective Fuzz to Traff, the Princess of Cursing who hits like a truck and talks like a truck driver.

Unravel each character’s story to fill in the blanks of your own history, delve into poignant live-action cut scenes, and discover the Genetic Memory that led to their creation.

Battle enemies in action-packed dodgeball-meets-beat-em-up style combat that will see you dodging patterns of projectiles and chaining combos to escape a mushy fate.

Collect new gear, unlock stronger abilities and fill your COOL MOVES bar to BREAK THE RULES and deal extra damage by smashing through the invisible wall protecting your enemies.

Complete quests to uncover deep lore and explore sprawling, gorgeously illustrated worlds, from Fuzzball Forest to the Sugar Swamp.

Visit shops to upgrade your gear, level up and mix and match new mechanics that will aid you on your epic quest to save the princess.

System Requirements of Ink Inside TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: 2GHz +

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia 680+

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: N/A

* Additional Notes: Runs at highest settings on most low end systems. Further optimization options available in settings.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: 3GHz +

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia 1080+

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: N/A

