Hypothetimania TENOKE Free Download

Upon leaving a strange laboratory, Jeremy enters a world of wonder and mystery. Everything is weird, wacky, and abnormal. Jeremy has also lost his memory of, well, everything! Far off in the distance, a castle can be seen. Perhaps this castle has answers? The journey will be treacherous, but what else can he do?

Control Jeremy in order to race through time based levels and reach the end of the level before Jeremy loses his sanity. Collectibles in the form of Sanity Medallions can be found in order to restore Jeremy’s sanity as he progresses. Skill Points can also be found in order to improve Jeremy’s stats. Reach the goal in a timely manner and collect all the medallions in a given stage to receive the best rank which awards more Skill Points to improve Jeremy’s stats even further.

Story has dark themes that can be depicted from cutscenes. There are also skeletons and blood can be seen very rarely but is visible and has the word “blood” in a few parts of the game.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II X2 550

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or AMD Radeon HD 3870

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* VR Support: N/A

* Additional Notes: The game should not require powerful hardware to run nor is even recommended. Should be able to run on most computers. However, hardware that can at least output a 1080p resolution is recommended

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or higher

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* VR Support: N/A

* Additional Notes: On more powerful hardware, the game can output visuals up to 4k

