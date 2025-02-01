Hellbreach Vegas v1.0.4 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Hellbreach Vegas v1.0.4 RUNE PC Game 2023 Overview

Made with passion by a one man dev team:

Hellbreach: Vegas is a wave-based demon shooter, made by Ash, the one-man army behind Infinity Ape Studios. Play as a solo survivor or a team of up to four and face a demonic threat. Set new records as you shoot your way through waves of demons in the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas.

* 5 game modes: Survive, Trapped, Gun Pro, Nightmare Mode and Royale.

* 7 maps + 1 practice map

* 19 guns

* 3 melee weapons

* 12 perks

* 5 slot machines

* 10 enemy types

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The stickers and skin-patterns are AI made.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

System Requirements of Hellbreach Vegas v1.0.4 RUNE

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 8 64-bit or later

* Processor: Core i5-4570 or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 equivalent DX11 GPU

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 equivalent DX11 GPU

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

