Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTORS CUT Free Download

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTORS CUT A storm is coming. Venture into the complete Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT on PC; forge your own path through this open-world action adventure and uncover its hidden wonders. Brought to you by Sucker Punch Productions, Nixxes Software and PlayStation Studios. For the very first time on PC, play through Jin Sakai’s journey and discover the complete Ghost of Tsushima experience in this Director’s Cut. In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, courageous samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands resolute. As one of the last surviving members of his clan, Jin is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost.