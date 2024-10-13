Forever Skies The Combat Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Forever Skies The Combat Early Access PC Game 2023 Overview

BUILD & CONTROL YOUR AIRSHIP

You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours.

UTILIZE SCIENCE TO SURVIVE

Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival.

SCAVENGE RUINED SKIES

Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past.

DESCEND BELOW THE DUST

After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet’s surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family.

RETURN TO EARTH

Forever Skies is an action-survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. Youre returning to our planet hundreds of years later – will you recognize our world?

We Are Far From Home

Were Far From Home, an experienced game dev team based in Wroclaw, Poland. We are a group of friends and colleagues who worked together on quite a few projects and titles such as the Dying Light series, Divinity Original Sin series, The Medium, Outriders, League of Legends and many others

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Forever Skies The Combat Early Access

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM Graphics: RX 580 8GB VRAM / GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM / Intel Arc A750 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 31 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.

