Food Fight Culinary Combat TENOKE Free Download

Food Fight: Culinary Combat is a third-person shooter based on the classic Atari game Food Fight. Charley Chuck is back, and this time the world is bigger and better than ever before. Enter the Atariverse, where youll meet developers of the original Food Fight, as well as characters from classic Atari games like Centipede, Yars Revenge, and more! You can also practice your skills at the shooting range, check out Atari artifacts in the museum, or head over to Antonios for a slice. The real meat of this feast is the combat. Fill your fork with multiple game modes, like the winner takes all Buffet Brawl, or the floor-destroying Crumbling mode. Thats not all! Find circuit boards to unlock fully playable Atari arcades. Get new outfits for your characters and customize their look. Climb your way to the top of the leaderboards to prove youre the head chef in the kitchen! This is Food Fight like youve never seen it before!

Features

* Messy Multiplayer Mayhem: Splat it up with friends and foes online or keep it local with split-screen multiplayer for up to four players.

* Customize Your Character: With 145 different items to choose from, you can deck out your character to match your own signature style.

* Four Game Modes: Play four game modes across six different maps: Collect the most ice cream cones and be the King of the Cone, splat or be splat in Buffet Brawl, collect cookies from downed players in Cookie Collector, or be the last chef standing in Crumbling.

* A Bakers Dozen of Weapons: Get the upper hand with the Tomato Shot, target enemies from afar with the Boba Rifle, or make like Gallagher with a devastating Watermelon Nuke.

* Interactive Hub World: Explore the Atariverse where you can play classic arcade games, purchase new gear, and interact with the locals.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Food_Fight_Culinary_Combat_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : 65a9701564857bba9d3a0c26f9d649be

System Requirements of Food Fight Culinary Combat TENOKE

Before you start Food Fight Culinary Combat TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750 Ti

* Storage: 4 GB available space

