The releasing date of Escape from Tarkov was 1 Mar, 2021 on Steam, our team unlocked this game and provided you with pre-installed Direct and Torrent link for free download on your PC. The installation of this game on your PC will be free of cost. Just click the direct link to get your hands on the experience of this exciting game.

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV OVERVIEW

With each passing day,the things in the Norvinsk region are getting crazier. Non-stop fighting in Tarkov has caused major panic, making most of the locals flee. But the ones who stayed are trying to get rich at the expense of others.More the locals, now known as “Scavs,” have formed armed gangs, and they’re dividing up the city for themselves. Tarkov is now a mess of invisible borders, each controlled by different groups. These gun-hungry guys will do anything to get what they want, including killing civilians and fighting the two private military companies.

As a player, you’ll step into the shoes of a mercenary who’s survived the early chaos in Tarkov. You’ll choose a side – either USEC or BEAR – and try to find a way out of the city. Tarkov is locked down by the UN and Russian military, supply lines are cut, and there’s no communication with command. In this chaos, you’ll have to decide what to do and how to survive in this war-torn city.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ESCAPE FROM TARKOV

Click the Download button below and you’ll be redirected. Wait for 5 seconds and then hit the blue ‘download now’ button. The download will start, so just hang tight. Once The Escape from Tarkov is downloaded, right-click the .zip file and select “Extract to The Escape from Tarkov ” (You’ll need 7-Zip for this, get it here). Open the The Escape from Tarkov folder and run the exe application. Have a blast playing! Remember to run the game as administrator. If you get any missing dll errors, check for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in there.

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV GAME SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS: Windows 7/8/10/11 64-bit.

Windows 7/8/10/11 64-bit. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, i3 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon, Phenom II 2.6 GHz.

Intel Core 2 Duo, i3 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon, Phenom II 2.6 GHz. Memory: 8 GB RAM.

8 GB RAM. Graphics: DX11 compatible with 1 GB VRAM.

DX11 compatible with 1 GB VRAM. DirectX: Version 11.

Version 11. Storage: 25 GB available space.

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV FREE DOWNLOAD

Click the download button to get Escape from Tarkov free on your PC. This is the full game, so make sure to run it as an administrator.