Elden Ring Deluxe Edition Free Download (v1.12.2 + Coop)

The new fantasy action RPG. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

A Vast World Full of Excitement

Vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three- dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.

DLC Added

Pre-order bonuses:

Adventure Guide

ELDEN RING Bonus Gesture

Digital Artbook

Original soundtrack

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB

NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

