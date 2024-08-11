Elden Ring Deluxe Edition Free Download (v1.12.2 + Coop)
The new fantasy action RPG. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
- A Vast World Full of Excitement
Vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
- An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
- Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others
In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.
DLC Added
- Pre-order bonuses:
- Adventure Guide
- ELDEN RING Bonus Gesture
- Digital Artbook
- Original soundtrack
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
GAME INFO
- Genre: Action, RPG
- Developer: FromSoftware Inc
- Platform: PC
- Game Size: 72 GB
- Released By: RUNE/(cs.rin.ru)
- Version: v1.12.2 (Build 14738272) | All DLCs (Shadow of the Erdtree) + Bonus Content | Deluxe Edition
- Pre-Installed Game
