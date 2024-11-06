Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2 Free Download
Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.
Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2 PC Game 2023 Overview
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v1.4.3f2
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Easy_Red_2_v1_4_3f2.zip
- Game Download Size : 15 GB
- MD5SUM : b1fbd1a2759436147f3c95d740df4d32
System Requirements of Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2
Before you start Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Windows
Minimum:
* OS *: Windows 7 64bit
* Processor: Intel Celeron G530 / AMD Athlon II X2 250
* Memory: 1500 MB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT710 / AMD Radeon R5 240
* Storage: 100 MB available space
* Additional Notes: When launching the DLC for the first timeit might be required to be logged into Steam in online mode.
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 10 64bit
* Processor: Intel Core i3-2100
* Memory: 4 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 360
* Storage: 100 MB available space
* Additional Notes: When launching the DLC for the first timeit might be required to be logged into Steam in online mode.
Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Easy Red 2 v1.4.3f2. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.