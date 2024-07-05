Downward Enhanced Edition RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Downward Enhanced Edition RUNE PC Game 2023 Overview

THE LAST JOURNEY BEGINS

Downward will let you set off on humanitys final adventure, to seek out an explanation for the apocalypse that changed the Earth as we know it.

Taking advantage of parkour techniques and of the mysterious power you are given, you will traverse astonishing and dangerous ruins of past civilizations, all to find the legendary artifacts meant to control the deadly calamities that came to this world.

You wont be alone in this, but what can you do? This world is not for humans anymore

PARKOUR

Experience challenging first-person parkour action throughout ruins of past, jump, slide, hang Collect experience to upgrade your characters stats and powers, and use it to your advantage combining them with your parkouring skills to face Ancient Guardians waking up, within one goal: end your journey.

EXPLORE & DISCOVER

Nothing is served on a platter, freely explore an open-world and enjoy breathtaking landscapes, to reach secret places, collect useful items and hidden treasures. Seek out for an explanation to the world changing around you and the reason humankind has been annihilated. The end of the story will depend on what path you took, the treasure you collected, and the way you explored this apocalyptic world.

THE COMING

When three stray planets mysteriously begin to orbit the Earth’s atmosphere, it spells death, disaster, and the end of an era. Rising from this fall is beyond the question. The only way forward…

System Requirements of Downward Enhanced Edition RUNE

Before you start Downward Enhanced Edition RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 64 Bit and newer

* Processor: Intel i3 3220 or AMD A10 5800K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Geforce GTX 750 or AMD R9 270

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 7 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any Windows compatible card

* Additional Notes: Laptop versions of graphics cards may work but are NOT officially supported.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 64 Bit and newer

* Processor: Intel i3 6300 or AMD FX 8350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 7 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any Windows compatible card

* Additional Notes: Laptop versions of graphics cards may work but are NOT officially supported.

