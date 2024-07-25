DAVE THE DIVER v1.0.2.1429 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

DAVE THE DIVER v1.0.2.1429 PC Game 2023 Overview

An adventure, RPG, management hybrid

Explore and unravel the mysteries in the depths of the Blue Hole by day and run a successful exotic sushi restaurant by night.

Its easy to get hooked on the satisfying gameplay loop!

Casual combat and gathering gameplay with rogue-like elements

Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures.

Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown.

Running out of oxygen means leaving collected items and fish behind!

Eccentric characters with a lighthearted narrative

Quirky but lovable characters and a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes provide an approachable and enjoyable gameplay experience.

A beautiful sea environment with attractive 2D/3D Art

A combination of pixel and 3D graphics provides a stunning art style that showcases breathtaking underwater scenery. This oceanic adventure is set in the real marine environment of a Blue Hole filled with over 200 kinds of sea creatures.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.2.1429

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : DAVE_THE_DIVER_v1_0_2_1429.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : 57ceb65c2ea19372e53625db8fd75ef9

System Requirements of DAVE THE DIVER v1.0.2.1429

Before you start DAVE THE DIVER v1.0.2.1429 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 Dual Core

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTS 450 / AMD Radeon HD 5570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 – i7 Quad Core

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 750Ti / AMD Radeon R9 270x

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

