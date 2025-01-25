The Dark Gift TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

The Dark Gift TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

The Dark Gift is a horror game about Christmas and New Year.

Description:

You woke up in the basement of your home and dont remember anything…

When you go up to the house, you see the Christmas decorations and garlands and remember that it is family holiday time and time to get ready for it, while your wife and son went out to the store to do some shopping…

Suddenly the doorbell sounded. Opening the door, you see that someone left you a gift box…

What’s inside this mysterious box?!

What awaits you in the game:

* Unusual graphic style in the style of old-school games. (VHS aesthetics).

* A dark story that will keep you in suspense until the very end.

* The New Year’s holiday will turn into a real nightmare for the main character.

* Realistic sound design that will give you goosebumps.

The average time to complete the game is 30-40 minutes.

Note:

* There is no menu or any settings in the game except for changing the language…

You can exit the game by pressing ALT+F4 or by clicking on the painting in the starting room…

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Dark_Gift_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.5 GB

MD5SUM : 137fca647486fe36d10c266605c42b80

System Requirements of The Dark Gift TENOKE

Before you start The Dark Gift TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-BIT Required)

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

The Dark Gift TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Dark Gift TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





