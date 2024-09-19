Cursed Home TENOKE Free Download
Cursed Home TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.
It is a psychological horror game and walking simulator. Monsters jumping towards at your screen.
You are alone at home and are haunted by a monster.
Features
* Hear unreal sounds
* See eerie things
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
System Requirements of Cursed Home TENOKE
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 11
* Processor: Intel Core i5 2.67 GHz or AMD equivalent
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or higher
