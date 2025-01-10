Cricket 24 Free Download includes all the necessary files to run perfectly fine on your system, uploaded game contains all latest and updated files, it is full offline or standalone version of Cricket 24 Download for compatible versions of Windows, download link at the end of the post.

Cricket 24 Free Download Overview Fitgirl Repack

Cricket 24 is the culmination of a decade of Cricket video game development and includes teams from every corner of the globe. Cricket 24: Building the most realistic cricket video game ever! The Ashes: Cricket 24 will feature the biggest rivalry in cricket, The Ashes. Detailed cutscenes immerse the player in the moment as the Ashes tour progresses

Cricket 24 is the culmination of a decade of Cricket video game development and includes teams from every corner of the globe. Players will be able to take on major cricket nations including Australia and England in the official Ashes, West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland and more, plus for the first time ever, professional Indian T20 teams, all set in over 50 detailed official stadiums. Cricket 24 is the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date.

Powerful simulation with accurate ball physics

Play 8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball, 6-ball, 7-ball, Snooker, Speed Pool and Killer

Tournament, Bar Challenge, 2, 3 and 4 Player, Multiplayer and Practice modes

Fully customizable rules

Wide selection of tables, cues and ball sets

6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 ft tables

Advanced ‘Artificial Intelligence’ creates truly authentic opponents

Slow motion shot replay with save facility

Hall of fame with trophy room and game leaderboards

Selection of 9 fantastic cool Jazz soundtracks

15 stylish characters to play against

2D / 3D view

Full game controller / gamepad support

Touchscreen compatible

Supports Full HD Graphics (1920 x 1080), Ultra-Widescreen and 4K displays

Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP.

System Requirements for Cricket 24 Free Download

Before you install Cricket 24 Download you need to know if your pc meets recommended or minimum system requirements:

Operating System : Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11 (most updated versions only)

: Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11 (most updated versions only) Memory (RAM): 8 GB of RAM required.

8 GB of RAM required. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 270 (4 GB) or above

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 270 (4 GB) or above Hard Disk Space : 60 GB of free space required for full installation.

: 60 GB of free space required for full installation. Processor: Core i7 GHz or AMD Phenom

Core i7 GHz or AMD Phenom DirectX: Version 12

Cricket 24 Free Download Technical Setup Details

Video Game Full Name : Cricket 24

: Cricket 24 Download File Name : Cricket_24.rar

: Cricket_24.rar Download File Size : 18.8 GB. (because of constant update from back-end file size or name may vary)

: 18.8 GB. (because of constant update from back-end file size or name may vary) Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup

How to Install Cricket 24

It is strongly recommended to disable any security or antivirus program before extracting or installation of the game.

Extract the zip file using WinRAR or WinZip or by default Windows command.

Read Instructions text file.

If you still need help you can always ask for help on our Contact Us page.

If you have request for a game to be posted please visit our Request Page.

Repack Features

Based on Steam v0.2.3451 release: 81.1 GB, thanks to greenwood11 & GameDrive!

Goldberg crack/emu applied over

Alternative Online Fix for multiplayer via Steam is available in NoDVD folder after installation, thanks to 0xdeadc0de!

Despite cracked state of the game, some hidden triggers may stop the game from work down the lane – the devs are known for using time-bomb triggers from previous titles

In example, one of the game triggers rely on the username – so if you experience error on game launch, edit “steam_settings\force_account_name.txt” and replace “RandomishPlayer” with some other username

100% Lossless & MD5 Perfect: all files are identical to originals after installation

NOTHING ripped, NOTHING re-encoded

Significantly smaller archive size (compressed from 81.1 to 23.9 GB)

Installation depends mostly on your drive speed and installs from 15 minutes (on fast SSD) up to 1 hour (on slow HDD). Be advised, that up until ~50% of installation the estimated installation time will be incorrect. This happens due to the amount of game files (>116000)[/b]

After-install integrity check so you could make sure that everything installed properly

HDD space after installation: 81.1 GB (up to 85.7 GB during installation)

Repack uses XTool library by Razor12911

At least 2 GB of free RAM (inc. virtual) required for installing this repack

White Screen Fix

Open %userprofile%\Saved Games\Cricket 24\config.ini. Set brightness value to 0.57. Save the file and make it Read Only. Launch Cricket 24. Open Cheat engine. Select Cricket 24 process. Search using the “Value Type” as “float”. Type “0.57” and click “First Scan”. Go to Cricket 24 game settings and set Gamma to maximum value. In Cheat Engine, change scan type to “Increased Value” and click “Next Scan”. Go to Cricket 24 game settings and set Gamma to minimum value. In Cheat Engine, change scan type to “Decreased Value” and click “Next Scan”. Repeat steps 5-8 until you are left with asingle address. This address should be “4007C809644”. Double click that address so that it comes to the bottom table. Keep playing the game until screen goes white. In Cheat Engine, right click the address and click “Find out what writes to this address”. Click “Replace” and confirm all prompts. White screen will no longer appear.

Cricket 24 Free Download For PC

Click on below button to start downloading Cricket 24. This is complete offline installer and standalone setup for Cricket 24 Free. This would be working perfectly fine with compatible hardware version of Windows PC.