Dive into the epic adventure of “Chained Together”

Begin your journey in the depths of hell, chained to your companions. Your mission is to escape hell by climbing as high as possible.

Each jump requires perfect coordination to scale the platforms and escape the scorching heat. Traverse a multitude of worlds, each offering unique challenges.

Diverse Worlds to Explore

Each world introduces new challenges.

Solo or Multiplayer Mode

Whether you’re going it alone or teaming up with friends locally, the game adapts to fit the number of players, supporting local multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Realistic Chain Physics

The chain is not just a visual element. It is governed by a physics simulation that allows it to wrap around platforms.

3 Game Modes

The game features several difficulty modes: Beginner, Normal, and Lava mode.

* Beginner: An option in the pause menu allows you to teleport back to the highest point you reached before a significant fall.

* Normal: No specific help, you fall in case of failure and must start over.

* Lava: You must climb quickly before the lava engulfs you.

The leaderboard and Steam achievements are only valid in Normal and Lava modes.

Leaderboards

Track your escape speeds with leaderboards that compare completion times across different player configurations.

Whether solo or in cooperation with up to 4 players in multiplayer mode, each step brings you closer to the summit!

System Requirements of Chained Together v1.8.0

Before you start Chained Together v1.8.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8/10/11 (64-Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600@ 3.1 GHz or AMD R5 1600X @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or equivalent

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: A high-speed internet connection and a good connection between players are required to play online

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8/10/11 (64-Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5 10400 3.1 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x 3.1 GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or equivalent

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: A high-speed internet connection and a good connection between players are required to play online

