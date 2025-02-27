Celestials Door TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Celestials Door TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Embark on a Mysterious journey in The Search of: Celestial’s Door, an atmospheric slow burn game that plunges you into the heart of a chilling mystery.

Story

At the pinnacle of her television career, investigative journalist Dee Harris took a dangerous interest in a secretive cult known as Celestial’s Door. Her sensational interview with their enigmatic leader captivated millions, but her curiosity got the best of her.

Ignoring all warnings, Dee ventured to the cult’s eerie compound, determined to uncover their darkest secrets. The locals whispered of strange occurrences happening around the area. Now, Dee has gone missing, and the police have found no trace of her, in or around the area.

Desperate and driven by love, you step into the shoes of Dee’s husband. Determined to face his fears as he seeks the truth behind her disappearance. Explore the haunting grounds, uncover hidden secrets, and confront the malevolence that lies within.

Features

* Immersive Narrative

Experience a gripping, emotional storyline filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

* Atmospheric Exploration

Begin your journey in the haunting woods, navigate through shadowy campsites, and explore multiple ominous buildings. Each step brings you closer to the foreboding temple at the heart of Celestial’s Door.

* Mechanic gameplay

Offers challenging and diverse gameplay mechanics. Players must solve puzzles, collect objects, and avoid the dangers in every corner, walking in circle.

* Dynamic Soundtrack

A hauntingly beautiful score that heightens the tension and immerses you in the game’s dark atmosphere.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Celestials_Door_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.3 GB

MD5SUM : 5f1463f0bb92d793f2ed4ece033641c5

System Requirements of Celestials Door TENOKE

Before starting Celestials Door TENOKE Free Download, ensure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit 22H2

* Processor: Intel i5-6500K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060/ AMD Radeon HD 7950

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Required for 1920×1080 on High settings 60 FPS

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit 22H2

* Processor: Intel i7-9700K

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Benchmarked with 1920×1080 high settings for 90 FPS

Celestials Door TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Celestials Door TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





