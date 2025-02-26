Caretaker TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Caretaker TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Tasked with investigating mysterious disappearances of local children, you are pulled into another world. In this horror/puzzle game, work your way through a mysterious playland dimension using toys to navigate and solve puzzles to uncover secrets. Be careful, something might be waiting for you…

Solve unique and thought-provoking puzzles using a variety of toy-themed mechanics!

Navigate complex environments using the sticky hand! Swing, pull, smack and jump to reach new heights.

Explore breathtaking landscapes in a strange new world. What mysteries are waiting?

– Single Player Experience

– Use toys to solve puzzles and navigate

– Uncover the mystery of local missing kids

– Explore fun and capturing environments

– Jumpscares, Cutscenes, voice acting and more!

– Unique art style

About Us

FuzzyLogic is a small team of passionate devs located in New Zealand

Follow us on Instagram and X to join our community and to keep updated with the game!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Caretaker_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 9cdd2fb56efb7c7d60bb0550ce038240

System Requirements of Caretaker TENOKE

Before you start Caretaker TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i3 8th gen

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nividia GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel i5 8th gen

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nividia GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Caretaker TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Caretaker TENOKE. It is a complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the full setup of the game.





