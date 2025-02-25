BrokenLore LOW TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

BrokenLore: LOW is a psychological horror game set in the beautiful Japanese village of Kirisame-mura, where an ancient legend haunts the land: a giant skeleton from Japanese folklore, the Gashadokuro.

Reveal the Roots of Deep-Seated Hatred

Explore the circular, claustrophobic pathway structure of Kirisame Mura

Introduce the Game Loop Structure, symbolizing the unstoppable cycle of tragic events

STORY

Naomi Montgomery arrives at Kirisame Mura for a professional opportunity that promises to launch her music career but instead finds herself facing sinister presences and the cursed secrets of the village. Her story is a journey through time and memory, laying the groundwork for the events narrated in BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW.

The aura of mystery surrounding the village intensifies with the gradual revelation of a dark legend that haunts the town. The legend tells that, at the center of the village, there was an ancient temple, now disappeared, the scene of a tragedy that has cursed all its inhabitants.

GAME ELEMENTS

The game uses realistic graphics, combined with low-poly segments in specific parts.

Statues featured in the game are the works of renowned Italian sculptor Bruno Lucchi.

Developed in collaboration with a psychologist to ensure care and sensitivity toward the player

Kirisame Mura is designed to be an enigma in itself, a labyrinth with no exit that symbolizes the cycle of wrong decisions and broken destinies of the protagonist. The game’s structure emphasizes this aspect with an environment that subtly repeats and changes, challenging players to find a way to break the cycle as they delve into the story. Themes of envy, ambition, and failure will be explored.

Hideki: “Time has its own way of flowing in Kirisame Mura”

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Includes content that deals with mature topics and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

System Requirements of BrokenLore LOW TENOKE

Before you start BrokenLore LOW TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

* Storage: 15 GB available space

