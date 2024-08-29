Bopp File TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

“Bopp Files” is a spot-the-difference game that combines the elements of room escape, similar to “Exit No.8”. In 1998, you wake up from the apartment with a loss of memory. A demon who claims to be an “Exile” blocks your apartment, demanding you to escape within the stipulated time, otherwise, you will face certain death. But will the demon really keep his promise? What is the demon’s purpose after all?

All of this stems from the meteorite fragments left on Earth by the Hale-Bopp Comet.

Players play as Benjamin Cooper to experience the entire event he went through.

Game features:

1.Find and discover abnormal spaces in the loop space.

2.Explore the diaries of Benjamin Cooper and a cult bishop to find the conditions to defeat the demon.

3.Reveal the true purpose of the demon, and experience the highly aggressive atmosphere brought by the narrative tricks the demon uses in this gamble.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Some texture maps in this game are generated by AI (less than 15 images).Three songs in the music player are generated by AI.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Some levels include common violent elements such as bleeding and bodily harm.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Bopp_File_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.0 GB

MD5SUM : 9aa1c16212811ad82314194146106bfc

System Requirements of Bopp File TENOKE

Before you start Bopp File TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: windows10

* Graphics: GTX1080ti

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

