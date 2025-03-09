Bonesaw TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Bonesaw TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Bonesaw: Gambling Severed Fingers!

Your goal is to eliminate both of your opponents’ hands to save yourself from eternal damnation. This is the Devil’s game, and he’s out to claim your soul… and your fingers!

Beware the Saw

Adding fear and chaos to the mix, the saw is out to chop some fingers! Combining skill with a little luck lets you control the blade to your advantage. Will you be brave enough to ring the bell to unleash it?

Special Abilities

Strategize carefully, steal from your opponent or combine the effects of various items to take the upper hand.

Play Solo or Face Off Against a Friend

Play against different opponents in a gripping single player experience with 3 distinct game modes, or challenge a friend in local multiplayer or online via Steam Remote Play. Who wouldn’t want to chop their friend’s fingers offright?

How To Play

The Goal:

* The first player to accumulate 3 points (win 3 rounds) wins the game.

* To win a round, players must be the first to eliminate both of their opponents hands. A hand is removed from play when its total finger count is reached or when its severed by the saw.

Player Turn:

* Play chips and power cards to gain special abilities.

* Attack an opponents hand and add the number of fingers from your attacking hand to theirs. If the attack total exceeds the number of fingers on the targeted hand, the count resets and the remaining amount is added.

Or

* Attack the bell to activate the saw. Additional attacks on the bell will move the blade clockwise around the active hands to have it target another hand.

Gameplay:

* The skeleton is a passive side player. Be the first to eliminate him to earn a power card, granting a unique and game-changing ability.

* When active, the saw has a chance to sever a hand at the end of each turn. The gauge surrounding the bell displays the chances of the saw cutting.

* Every finger lost changes drastically the dynamic and strategies of the following rounds!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

In Bonesaw, cut-off fingers are visible, with blood pooling on the table mat.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Bonesaw_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 6bc3d5b42f0cb804206b201559517b94

System Requirements of Bonesaw TENOKE

Before you start Bonesaw TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 3570K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Relatively modern dedicated graphics card

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7-4770

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 960 GTX

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Bonesaw TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Bonesaw TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





