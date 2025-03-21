Blade Abyss TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Blade Abyss TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Hardcore action game, excellent operation feel, abandon the complex equipment system, so that you concentrate on the intense battle, feel the most pure action game happiness.

Monsters of different colors, both as a tide of corpses pouncing on the face, there are also strong martial arts demons, so that you have to undergo a lot of tests.

You can deflect enemy arrows, and there are many ways to play.

The operation is simple and easy to use, but the moves and skills are very rich. Through the light and heavy two basic attack keys, combined with the flexible combination of sprinting, you can perform a variety of combat moves, greatly enriching the battle skills and fun.

The unique footwork design creates flexible footwork, and the rich combination of ground dash, air dash, speed, and punching skills will make you a master of martial arts who can change shapes. As the saying goes, “Teach boxing not step, teach step to beat the master”, please use this method that makes the enemy fearful.

In addition, the game incorporates a sneak attack mechanism, players can use the enemy’s blind spot in most cases to sneak up from behind and gain a head start in the battle. At the same time, you can also induce the enemy to attack and then strong counterattack, greatly increasing the battle strategy and playability.

The large open map allows you to advance according to the plot as well as explore freely. Day and night, weather real-time alternation allows you to enjoy different scenery.

Full support for joystick, keyboard + mouse and keyboard-only operation, and can be switched at any time during the game.

Warning Notice If you’re looking for equipment builds, open-world crafting, or story-driven gameplay, this game might not be for you. “Blade Abyss” focuses on pure action experience, proving your skill through gameplay.

Developer’s Words

“This is a three-year-refined crucible of action Each skill feel has been fine-tuned over a hundred times, every battle is a meticulously designed operational challenge. No mercy, only the purest clash of blades.”

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The female protagonist’s costume is sexy and revealing, but it does not expose the genitals, and the content of the story does not involve sexual acts.

The game is violent combat, but not bloody.

There is no adult content in the storyline.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Blade_Abyss_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.9 GB

MD5SUM : f1086fc50272cf9b158546654e7181e8

System Requirements of Blade Abyss TENOKE

Before you start Blade Abyss TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64 -bit processor

* Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64 -bit processor

* Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

