Biohazard Siberia TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Biohazard Siberia TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

INTO THE DARK

Biohazard: Siberia is a first person Psychological Horror, where your reality is not really yours. Starting the journey as a normal security officer will soon turn out to be too simple to be true.

This is a game that mixes survival, exploration, and psychological horror. Youll need to think fast, solve puzzles, and fight your way through an environment thats out to kill you, all while questioning your own reality.

When a routine security assignment in a secret underground facility turns into a nightmare, your only option is to survive. As Owen Reeves, a new security officer at Ark Nexus, you quickly realize that something is wrong. Experiments have gone out of control, mutants roam free, and reality itself seems to be breaking apart.

Trapped in this crumbling facility, you’ll need to explore dark, eerie corridors, scavenge for resources, and outsmart the deadly creatures hunting you. But the deeper you go, the more the truth unravels – and its far worse than you imagined.

Key Features:

* Survival Horror:

Every moment is tense as you fight to survive. Limited ammo, health, stamina and terrifying enemies, all in mind-bending environments!

* Psychological Elements:

Reality is unreliable. As you uncover the secrets of the facility, youll start to question everythingincluding yourself.

* Environmental Twists:

As you progress in the game, you can expect various Environments at most unexpected times; One door might lead to a Dense Jungle and other to the middle of the Ocean. All with their own Horrors!

* First-Person Exploration:

Navigate claustrophobic hallways, abandoned labs, and hidden chambers. Different Environments that will make you speechless as you Explore for your way out.

* Terrifying Mutants:

Face off against twisted, deformed creaturesonce human, now monstrous results of dangerous experiments.

* Puzzles and Exploration:

Solve environmental puzzles, find key items, and piece together the dark history of Ark Nexus, and take it down!

* Atmospheric World:

The facility is a character of its ownrusted metal, flickering lights, and strange noises make every room feel like a threat, with unexpected twists at every Level!

* Cutting-Edge Technology

Made in latest iteration of Unreal Engine 5, the game supports Real-Time Illumination, Nanite Rendering and Metahuman technologies to bring the environment to life, and immersion to a maximum! (DLSS, HDR, Path Tracing etc. supported)

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

As a Solo Developer, AI was used mostly for things that would otherwise take too much time or finance, such as: Voice Lines, SFX, and custom Images.

AI type used: Voice Changers, Image Generators, and Audio Generators.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Biohazard_Siberia_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : eb024c6890adb2e3b16e0ecb11630aa6

System Requirements of Biohazard Siberia TENOKE

Before you start Biohazard Siberia TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5 8600K

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD preferred

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700k

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD preferred

Biohazard Siberia TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Biohazard Siberia TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





