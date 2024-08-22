Befriended Curse TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Befriended Curse TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Step into the shoes of Jonathan, a final year psychology student, who accepts what seems to be an enticing job offer for the summer break. However, things take a turn for the worse. Upon arrival, his car disappears, leaving him trapped in a remote, desolate location far from civilization. The person who hired him is nowhere to be found, leaving Jonathan helpless and alone.

In this unsettling game, you will uncover secrets and mysteries as you guide Jonathan through the dark corners of the house in the middle of the forest. As you unravel the mysteries surrounding the place, you will encounter a young girl who may hold the key to solving the puzzle. However, you are not alone. An old woman walks through the woods, giving a creepy feeling.

Gameplay revolves around exploration and uncovering the details of the story. Befriended Curse is a horror walking sim game. The average completion time is 1h20m.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game features paranormal elements. The storyline involves some instances of violence. Expect jump scares and terrifying scenes, including the presence of corpses. The story in the game includes depictions of suicide. We advise reasonable restrictions when selecting the game’s audience.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Befriended_Curse_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.6 GB

MD5SUM : d4c5bb1e23b464cbeaf19ff41f9abf5a

System Requirements of Befriended Curse TENOKE

Before you start Befriended Curse TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core I5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1070 / RX 5600-XT

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Befriended Curse TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Befriended Curse TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





