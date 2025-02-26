Asteroids and Aliens TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Asteroids and Aliens, the modern arcade shooter that pays tribute to the Arcade Classic.

Game is keyboard controlled, instructions are shown on the Controller Page of the Game, accessible form the Main Menu.

There are 20 Levels with an additional Final End Game Level. Each Level, you are required to compete a specific list of Tasks as well to collect one Machine Part randomly located in each level. After all required Tasks the Gateway to the next level will open for the Player to pass on to the next level.

Each level has a random change in the locations of items, enemies, and machine parts.

Your Weapons are Missiles, Bullets, Lasers, Smart Bombs, and Nuke EMP. The Missiles and Bullets are unlimited, but other weapons are limited and should be used only when necessary, Lasers are good for clearing out Asteroids, Nuke EMP can be used to destroy or damage Enemies close by, range is limited to visible screen area. Smart Bombs only work on some Enemies are are Fire and forget, they will track and destroy the Enemy on their own.

Your Retro retro-style rocket ship has its Controls similar to the Player ship from the Asteroids Arcade Game from 1979, YOU can rotate 360 Degrees Left or Right, Forward Thrust at whichever speed you choose, depending on how long you hold down the Thrust Button. You can also reverse whenever needed if back away from Enemies or to Fire at your Enemies.

2D Top-down Space Shooter game, Starts of Casual for the first Levels, but becomes a fast-paced Shooter.

You can start a New Game or if you have already played and you have located at least one checkpoint, you have the option of continuing from that Checkpoint accessible from the Gameplay Page.

AI-Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI AI-generated content like this:

The Background Scenery Images on Each Level, but not all, were generated by myself using ChatGPT DALL-E.

I also generated the Gameplay Enemy Sprites and Player using ChatGPT DALL-E. The code and Particle Effects were done in Gamemaker Studio 2.

The music was composed using Suno Music.

No AI images, Music, code or any game elements are generated during gameplay.

No copyrighted content is used.

System Requirements of Asteroids and Aliens TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS *: minimum Windows 7

* Processor: i5

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Graphics: any

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or Higher

* Processor: i7

* Memory: 8 MB RAM

* Graphics: internal or dedicated

