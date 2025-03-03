Artifact Seeker Resurrection v1.3.15 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

The unique Artifacts sharing code function allows you to share the Artifacts you collect with your friends! !

Artifact Seeker: Resurrection is a 3D Roguelike Survivor RPG game. A game of gods, with Aurorium as the board, And all the mortals as their pawns and swords. You can obtain artifacts by slaying corrupted enemies and collecting gold to exchange it for artifacts at mysterious merchants. How to use the power of artifacts, to play the game of gods? to end the game of gods or to become a god yourself. Artifact Seeker, your choice.

Dozens of evolvable skills, extreme sprint dash, and the ultimate special skill to slay enemies!

Intense paced battles, you can buy artifacts to boost your power after each battle!

Hundreds of different artifacts with matching skills create a wide variety of bond Synergy and utilize the power of synergy to challenge higher-level enemies!

RPG like Events, diverse choices, adventuring dungeons, exploring magical worlds, befriend different heroes and unlock new characters!

Hundreds of affixes and attributes, dozens of different meta-progressions, weapon unlocking and strengthening, and sharing your unique artifacts with your pals! There’s new content to experience after every run!

Explore the world and discover the hidden secrets behind the story!

AI-Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI AI-generated content like this:

Event artwork.

Character design

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version: v1.3.15

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re-packer Group:

Game File Name: Artifact_Seeker_Resurrection_v1_3_15.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 1Fxu7L83m1qDUM84fvsrQN3iwEjaxeRLEy

System Requirements of Artifact Seeker Resurrection v1.3.15

Before starting Artifact Seeker Resurrection v1.3.15 Free Download, ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: 2.5Ghz or better

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: 2.5Ghz or better

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

* Storage: 2 GB available space








