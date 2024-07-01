Arthas 2 TENOKE Free Download
Welcome to Vinnitsa region! Vitaly Tsal , aka Papich , aka The Greatest or just Arthas. The game is about Ukrainian streamer.
The action of the game unfolds before the plot of the first part of “Arthas – The Game”
Features
– Looting trash
– Melee weapons
-More interesting gameplay and a variety of quests
-Improved combat, Animations became 2 times more.
-Lengthened game duration
-Improved elaboration and interaction with the world.
-Cut content from The Game
A 3-person action adventure. Take control of the most popular Ukrainian streamer “Vitaly Tsal” .
You are waiting for the real showdown with clans and militants!
A lot of references to other games, and gameplay variety will please you in this game.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Arthas_2_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 16 GB
- MD5SUM : 5dc549e766f604999902e9d8c29a1093
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11
* Processor: Intel Core i3 8100 / Amd Ryzen 1200
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GT 1030 / Amd Radeon R7 360 / VEGA 7
* Storage: 25 GB available space
* Additional Notes: 1080P Medium Settings, FSR ON , 30 Frames
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10/11
* Processor: Intel core i5 10400f / Amd Ryzen 2600
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6Gb / Amd Radeon RX 580 8Gb
* Storage: 25 GB available space
