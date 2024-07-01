Arthas 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Arthas 2 TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Welcome to Vinnitsa region! Vitaly Tsal , aka Papich , aka The Greatest or just Arthas. The game is about Ukrainian streamer.

The action of the game unfolds before the plot of the first part of “Arthas – The Game”

Features

– Looting trash

– Melee weapons

-More interesting gameplay and a variety of quests

-Improved combat, Animations became 2 times more.

-Lengthened game duration

-Improved elaboration and interaction with the world.

-Cut content from The Game

A 3-person action adventure. Take control of the most popular Ukrainian streamer “Vitaly Tsal” .

You are waiting for the real showdown with clans and militants!

A lot of references to other games, and gameplay variety will please you in this game.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Arthas_2_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : 5dc549e766f604999902e9d8c29a1093

System Requirements of Arthas 2 TENOKE

System Requirements of Arthas 2 TENOKE

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i3 8100 / Amd Ryzen 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GT 1030 / Amd Radeon R7 360 / VEGA 7

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1080P Medium Settings, FSR ON , 30 Frames

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel core i5 10400f / Amd Ryzen 2600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6Gb / Amd Radeon RX 580 8Gb

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Arthas 2 TENOKE

Click on the below button to start Arthas 2 TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





