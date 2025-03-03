Arma Reforger v1.2.1.202 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and strategy game.

Arma Reforger v1.2.1.202 PC Game 2025 Overview

Powered by the new Enfusion engine, Arma Reforger enlists you in the fight for two incredible islands, spanning a total of 61 km2, in an authentic Cold War setting. Battle it out in the Conflict multiplayer game mode, or create your own scenarios in Game Master, a real-time editor where anything can happen. Explore the all-new terrain of Arland and return to nearby Everon, the mid-Atlantic microstate from the hit game that started it all, Arma: Cold War Assault.

Arma Reforger is the latest installment in the Arma franchise, offering a versatile, creative, and fully-moddable platform that redefines the mil-sim genre.

Everon

Return to Everon, a 51 km mid-Atlantic island in the Malden archipelago. Revisit familiar locales from Operation Flashpoint and revel in the natural beauty of a massive open world; a stunning landscape of pine and broadleaf forests, flowing rivers, ponds, idyllic towns, and austere mountains, surrounded by pebble beaches and rocky coastlines.

Arland

Capture new ground and explore the remote, overseas territory of Arland; a small, 10 km island belonging to the microstate of Everon. Situated with its mother state in the mid-Atlantic, it occupies a strategic Cold War faultline and is well-known for its military airbase, leased to the Soviet Union.

Conflict

Join players online and experience realistic Cold War combat as a US or Soviet Army soldier. Capture strategic positions, dominate the battlefield, and work with others to secure objectives in a dynamic, unforgiving environment. With a selection of period-authentic weapons and vehicles, recreated in meticulous detail, Arma Reforger’s multiplayer game mode returns you to war.

Combat Ops

Experience co-operative gameplay and dynamic objectives with Combat Ops; a new game mode focusing on small-team tactics. In Combat Ops Arland, infiltrate the island as an elite US unit: strike hard, strike fast, and reach the extraction point. In Combat Ops Everon, join the FIA resistance faction and engage in guerrilla operations to take back your home island.

Game Master

Control events, create unique missions, and guide players towards victory in Game Master or submit yourself to the challenges devised by all-powerful creators and fight your way through a responsive sandbox where anything can happen.

Capture and Hold

Battle it out against an enemy faction to hold key points in fast-paced, tactical gameplay. Capture and Hold is a rapid-fire, high-pressure game mode that concentrates the immersive and realistic gameplay of Arma Reforger into short and intense matches.

Multiplatform

Deploying on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation for the very first time in the Arma series, Arma Reforgers crossplay allows users to battle it out on the same servers, regardless of their platform!

Workbench

Thanks to the Enfusion engine, you can mod Arma Reforger using the exact same tools used to make it. Introduce new mechanics, assets, textures, and more. The only limit is your scripting ability and imagination. Reshape the game and share your own creative vision!

Workshop

Expand the game with original modded content or make and share your own! The Workshop is Bohemia Interactive’s own integrated repository service, meaning Xbox players can now unleash the same creative possibilities as PC users.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent and Intense Violence, Bad Language, General Mature Content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.1.202

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Arma_Reforger_v1_2_1_202.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

MD5SUM : 358a8070c549016637199dce92c5405e

System Requirements of Arma Reforger v1.2.1.202

Before you start Arma Reforger v1.2.1.202 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-4300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX-compatible

* Additional Notes: Internet connection and DirectX 12 compatible PC required.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 25 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX-compatible

* Additional Notes: Internet connection and DirectX 12 compatible PC required.

