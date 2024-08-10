Aooni TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Aooni TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Challenge yourself while being chased by fear! A horror puzzle action adventure!

The legendary horror game “Ao Oni” has evolved and come back to life!

Long ago, there was a mansion on the outskirts of town.

There were whispers among the people about such rumors as

Blue monsters coming out……

What the four people who visited the mansion saw, were monsters …

Can they escape alive?

The official “High Speed Mode” has been added!

you can freely choose between 2x and 15x speeds to challenge the super fast horror!

Screaming is inevitable as the blue demon chases you at high speed!

How far can you clear at what speed!?

New mode “Ao Oni -Ai’s Story-” has been added!

A girl named “Ai” awakens in a mysterious mansion.

Explore the mansion, where the rooms change every time you play, find items, and attempt to escape!

Can you see all the endings!?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Aooni_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : fe6df50be558861f57f0d5c5d3aa7dc7

Aooni TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Aooni TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





