Once Alive v0.9.9.98 Free Download

Part I: THE LAST SURVIVOR

Part II: WHATEVER IT TAKES

Part III: THEY ARE GONE

KEY FEATURES

* Developed using Unreal Engine 5, utilizing cutting-edge technology for a fully immersive experience.

* The entire village is waiting to be explored. And every place has a story to tell.

* Discover the past through environmental storytelling, speech echoes, and objects left behind by other survivors.

* A hostile world awaits, where the virus has not only decimated the population but made animals more aggressive. Caution is essential in the wilderness.

* Experience cinematic cutscenes that intensify the narrative.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.9.9.98

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Once_Alive_v0_9_9_98.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : b3e0041901e29a0959dc1060307ca9c4

System Requirements of Once Alive v0.9.9.98

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 8 or higher

* Processor: New Intel i3 or old Intel i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB / AMD RX 570 4GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Graphics Mode: FHD (1080p), Low Quality, 40fps Upscaler: FSR Balanced

