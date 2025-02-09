UNDERWARD TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

UNDERWARD TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

UNDERWARD is a 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game.

Investigators must carry TEST-SUBJECT monsters from a deadly underground abandoned hospital ward.

Can you uncover the truth hidden deep within the depths of UNDERWARD?

Single Play: An Extreme Stealth Challenge

UNDERWARD is also playable single play, but be warnedsingle play is an ultra-high-difficulty mode where getting caught means instant game over. The game includes many trial-and-error challenges, so in solo play, you’ll need to learn through death and keep progressing.

Without the ability to perform chained carries, you’ll have to carefully transport your cargo while constantly fearing an enemy ambush, making for an intensely thrilling experience. You’ll need to avoid detection, watch out for traps, and proceed with extra caution. While the gameplay differs significantly from multiplayer, this mode is perfect for players seeking a truly spine-chilling horror experience.

Explore the depths of UNDERWARD and carry the TEST-SUBJECT monsters to the elevator.

Once you exit the elevator, scour the floor for TEST-SUBJECT.

But bewaretraps and dangers are lurking everywhere. Some areas and mechanisms can only be accessed by cooperating with your teammates. It’s best to avoid venturing alone if possible.

You might also find useful tools left behind in the area. Be sure to check out lockers, shelves, and any other hiding spots for gear. With luck, you may even find some highly advanced equipment.

Theres a chance you will encounter unknown enemies during your search.

Theyre attracted to noise, so stay cautious. If you hide quietly, they might pass without noticing you. Adapt to the situation as needed.

But if you get spotted, run as fast as you can! Throw items you have at themit might just help you fend them off.

Even if someone gets taken down, there’s still hope for rescue.

Your teammate’s location will be displayed on the screen, so act quickly and stay calm. Minimizing casualties will strengthen the team bond.

But remember: the window for rescue is shrinking by the second.

Once youve found TEST-SUBJECT, carry it to the elevator with all your might.

Carrying the capsule creates a lot of noise, attracting enemies, so stay vigilant.

Although a single investigator cant handle the heavy capsule alone, you can perform a Connected Carry system with multiple players to move it faster than the enemies can catch up.

However, if your teamwork falters, it could mean a one-way ticket to the afterlife.

Each TEST-SUBJECT has a different value.

We hope the team can retrieve the most valuable TEST-SUBJECT possible.

Once youve met the recovery quota, proceed with the verification of the TEST-SUBJECTS. We will operate the elevator to the next floor, so investigators should close the elevator door and wait inside.

We take great pride in the investigators who choose to venture deeper into the more dangerous floors.

…Please note that we do not guarantee the safety of your life on this mission.

* 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game

* Proximity-based voice chat

* Randomized, labyrinthine underground hospital floors (with some areas that don’t feel like a hospital at all)

* Deadly and seductive nurse monsters that hunt you

* Vicious hunters that can be unleashed over time

* Retrieve capsules containing TEST-SUBJECT

* Supply Machine System: Exchange retrieval rewards for randomized items.

* Connected Carry system for high-speed carry with multiple players

* Various useful items that can be carried over to the next floor

* Total wipeout = all is lost. How far can you descend?

Guidelines for Streaming and Video Content

We welcome and allow both Individuals and corporate entities to stream and monetize gameplay videos of UNDERWARD. (Wed like to think of you as a friend for helping spread the word about the game!)

However, please note that INTENSE cannot be held responsible for any issues that may arise from such activities. Thank you for your understanding.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

When a player is captured by an enemy, there are violent expressions such as bloodshed (not up to gore such as loss of limbs) and death.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : UNDERWARD_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.1 GB

MD5SUM : 36df14b2b883cdbe4ba4b5ad57b90829

System Requirements of UNDERWARD TENOKE

Before you start UNDERWARD TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Core i7-8700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GForce GTX 1050

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GForce RTX 3060

* DirectX: Version 11

UNDERWARD TENOKE

