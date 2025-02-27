Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a cult-classic racing game that takes you into the heart of Japan’s underground street racing scene. Originally released for the Sega Dreamcast, this game has gained a massive following for its realistic driving mechanics, authentic Japanese car models, and thrilling nighttime races on Tokyo’s highways.

In Tokyo Xtreme Racer, you’ll compete against rival racers to climb the ranks and dominate the streets. The game’s open-world design allows you to explore Tokyo’s highways, challenge opponents, and customize your car to perfection. Whether you’re a fan of racing sims or just love Japanese car culture, this game offers an immersive experience that’s hard to put down.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer Features

Tokyo Xtreme Racer stands out with its unique gameplay and features. Here’s what makes it a must-play:

Realistic Driving Physics: Experience true-to-life handling and performance for each car.

Authentic Japanese Cars: Choose from a wide range of iconic Japanese vehicles, including models from Toyota, Nissan, and Honda.

Open-World Exploration: Race freely on Tokyo's highways and discover hidden rivals.

Rival System: Compete against over 300 unique opponents, each with their driving style and backstory.

Car Customization: Upgrade your car's engine, tires, and aesthetics to gain an edge in races.

Nighttime Atmosphere: Immerse yourself in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, complete with stunning visuals and a dynamic day-night cycle.

: Immerse yourself in the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, complete with stunning visuals and a dynamic day-night cycle. Progressive Difficulty: As you win races, the competition gets tougher, keeping the gameplay challenging and engaging.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

Windows 10/11 64-Bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-7700 or Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X or AMD Ryzen™ 7 1700

Intel® Core™ i7-7700 or Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X or AMD Ryzen™ 7 1700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti(VRAM 4GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 580

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti(VRAM 4GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 12 GB available space

12 GB available space Additional Notes: 1920×1080 with graphics setting at “Low” recommended. SSD recommended.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer Installation Instructions

Once the transfer is complete, right-click the .zip file and select “Extract to Tokyo Xtreme Racer (2025)” (To do this, you must have 7-Zip, which you can get here). Open the folder that you just extracted and run the game as administrator. Enjoy the game! If you encounter any missing DLL errors, check the Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all necessary programs.

