Tekken 5 Download for PC Windows 11/10/8/7 (Setup) Free

Tekken 5 Pc game Free Download in direct link for windows. Get ready for Tekken 5 game. It’s an action fighting game with 6 new characters

Tekken 5 PC Game Overview

NAMCO developed the sixth installment of its mainstream game Tekken, Tekken 5 at first it was released for Play station 3. But now it is also available for PC. It was released on 24 June 2004. get in ocean of games

Details Of Tekken 5 Download

Game Name Tekken 5 Game Release Date 2004 Platforms PlayStation 2, Arcade game, Arcade video game Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Game Style Fighting, Action

The game Tekken 5 free download for pc full version zip takes the series back to its root. It has also enhanced its graphics. It’s a system of fighting and certain main characters. This game download Tekken 5 setup exe has a new crush. Which has effects on the character’s sensitivity. Namco has given players the chance to customize their characters in this game tekken 5 free download for pc full version zip. Get Tekken 3 Game download for PC Windows 11/10/8/7 (Setup)



This game, Tekken 5 for pc has incredible graphic styles and a beautiful environment. Its fighting modes include Story, Survival, Time Attack, the Devil Within side story, and the Arcade battle. This game has 32 characters that can be played. It presents seven new characters of which six are playable, and the seventh is Jinpachi Mishima. The father of the resurrected Heihachi Mishima, who is the last boss in arcade mode. In general, the game Tekken 5 download is the best fighting game in this clan of Tekken.

Tekken 5 PC Game returns this collection to the main game Tekken. Its graphics level has also improved. Its system of action and some essential personalities. This video game has a new crushing system. This assumes the sensitivity of the character. In this game, Namco has allowed players to tailor their personalities tekken 5 game download for pc highly compressed.

The newly-added Dark Resurrection Mode includes a whole host of new features, unlike the previous Tekken 5.1 update, which only balanced out gameplay for players across all platforms without adding any major changes or innovations like uneven terrain and faster pacing in fights that were absent from TE Kens 4. In the first game to offer cosmetic items through In-Game Currency (I GC), thirty-two characters are included, including seven newcomers who can be purchased at different shops while they’re still free agents with their storyline leading up until their entrance into one battle royale; this allows you time between bouts where your character advances closer towards becoming famous fighter Tekken 5 free download!!

Features Of Tekken 5 PC Game

Following are the main features of the Tekken 5 PC Game.

Fighting action game.

32 playable characters.

7 new characters.

Beautifully designed surroundings.

Lots of new moves for every character.

Customize your characters by yourself

System Requirements of Tekken 5 PC Game

Below are the minimum Tekken 5 system requirements.

Operating System: Windows XP/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7

CPU: Pentium 4 2.8GHz

RAM: 1GB of RAM

Hard disk Space:2GB

How To Install Tekken 5 On Windows PC without errors

Tekken 5 Download for PC Windows 11/10/8/7 (Setup) Free

Click on the below button to start Tekken 5 pc game Free Download. It is a full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided a direct link full setup of the game.





