Star Trucker v1.0.51.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Star Trucker v1.0.51.0 PC Game 2025 Overview

Hop into the driver’s seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road – space!

Cruise the hyper highways, taking on a variety of jobs such as fuel hungry long hauls and hazardous drop-offs to earn cash and unlock new content.

And don’t forget to monitor the CB radio for chatter from fellow truckers; it’s a fantastic way to uncover side gigs and stay updated on galactic gossip.

Keeping your rig running isn’t always easy. Youll need to keep your core systems online, gravity compensator spinning and hull patched to prevent your cab from leaking lung juice.

Be sure to make pre-trip shop stops for replacement parts, and consider upgrading your truck at a local garage. These improvements are vital for safely navigating volatile sectors and ensuring timely deliveries.

Use the galactic map to plan your journey and warp jumps, while keeping an eye on your fuel reserves and power levels.

Once your route is set, kick back, crank up the cab hi-fi and cruise to a selection of original songs covering starburst blues, galactic rock and asteroid infused americana. The open road is waiting!

Star Trucker is the passion project of a small team: Monster and Monster. A two-person indie studio with a love for all things sci-fi and sim.

With the help of some talented friends, they’ve developed an out of this world experience filled with emergent challenges and complex systems to master. So buckle up and join them for the long haul!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

In general, the game does not contain scary, gory, or foul language; however, as a player, you do handle alcohol and narcotics. You don’t consume I,t but you can bring it onboard and smuggle it.

Player can also die on higher difficulties, usually due to lack of oxygen, heat and/or cold but the vision just fades to black when this occurs.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.51.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Star_Trucker_v1_0_51_0.zip

Game Download Size : 6.7 GB

MD5SUM : 2d17a9b6062e53eaaac50158213a8f08

System Requirements of Star Trucker v1.0.51.0

Before you start Star Trucker v1.0.51.0 Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i5 / Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 580 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i7 / Ryzen 7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060 / RX 6600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Star Trucker v1.0.51.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Star Trucker v1.0.51.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





