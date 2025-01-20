Pumping Simulator 2 v0.8.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Welcome to Pumping Simulator 2 – A Gas Station Simulator!

Start your journey as a budding entrepreneur in the exciting world of gas station management. Begin by selling the classic car you inherited to raise funds. With your newfound capital, invest in an abandoned gas station plot in the heart of a bustling town. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and turn this old station into a thriving oasis for both travelers and locals.

Build from Scratch, Upgrade to Success:

Transform your gas station from the ground up by building, expanding, and upgrading it to greatness. Start with old fuel pumps and work your way up to high-quality ones. Upgrade your station to accommodate more pumps and increase your profits.

Diversify Your Services:

It’s not just about pumping gas! Attract more customers and boost your revenue by offering diverse services. Set up a grocery store within your gas station to cater to hungry customers. Provide top-notch car wash services to keep vehicles sparkling clean. Build restrooms to ensure comfort and convenience for all visitors.

Customize and Expand

Unleash your creativity and make your gas station stand out. Customize the appearance with eye-catching decorations and functional upgrades. Create a unique and inviting atmosphere that will keep customers returning for more.

Strategize and Manage:

As a savvy gas station owner, time management is vital. Peak hours can get hectic, and customers expect efficient service. Prioritize tasks wisely to keep everyone happy and satisfied. Hire skilled employees to assist with various operations and watch them level up as they become more proficient.

Freedom to Play Your Way:

Whether you enjoy micromanagement or prefer a more relaxed approach, Pumping Simulator 2 caters to all. Dive deep into comprehensive management options or focus on the fun without the need for micromanaging.

Realism Meets Excitement:

Experience the thrill of managing a gas station business with engaging events that excite your journey.

Key Features:

* Build and manage your gas station from scratch.

* Diversify services with grocery stores, car washes, restrooms, and more.

* Customize and upgrade your gas station to stand out and attract customers.

* Strategize and manage time efficiently during peak hours.

* Twitch Integration

Embrace the challenge and take control of your destiny in Pumping Simulator 2. Will you thrive as a skilled entrepreneur and build a gas station that leaves a lasting mark on the town? It’s time to find out!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Girls can be viewed optionally in the nightclub.

Drugs can be optionally purchaseable by dealers in town and then sellable in your market

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.8.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Pumping_Simulator_2_v0_8_0.zip

Game Download Size : 7.1 GB

MD5SUM : 2a67088261b2ea5db9c4271929fcf869

System Requirements of Pumping Simulator 2 v0.8.0

Before you start Pumping Simulator 2 v0.8.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Double Core 2 Ghz or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD 520, Nvidia GT 730, AMD R7 240 or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: I5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

