Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix PC Game 2023 Overview

There once was Elise , a vibrant and ambitious young lass with a big dream becoming filthy rich. In spite of this, the stars didnt seem to have reserved our protagonist much fortune in life. Elise, who came from humble beginnings, had no choice but to spend her days away assisting her fellow neighbours with menial tasks to make a living.

One day, Elise discovers a pair of beautiful shiny red shoes buried in her backyard what a surprise! Bewitched, Elise embarks on a fearful journey that pulls her closer and closer into the heart of the mysterious Woods!

Will Elise risk it all for the sake of a dream come true, or settle for her humble day-to-day life? The ending of this tale is yours to write

Little Goody Two Shoes is a horror narrative adventure game, set in a hand-painted fairy tale environment. There are 10 possible endings to fit your choices and actions in the game.

But theres more than meets the eye here, as you must also manage multiple aspects of Elises life in the village to stay alive. Remember, all decisions matter in this story!

During the day, you will need to strengthen Elises bonds with her fellow villagers and work to make a living by playing fun minigames.

But once the moon rises, make sure to keep Elise fed, healthy and sane in the multiple encounters with deadly foes as she makes her way further into the Woods.

* Kieferberg is a small and devout village, which means Elise will need to carefully navigate her relationships with the villagers to avoid arousing suspicion of witchcraft and be left to die in the Woods as punishment.

* At night, Elise can roam around the Woodlands, a mystical and phantasmagorical realm where enigmas and deadly enemies await as she tries to uncover its secrets.

* Through a limited day and night cycle Elise will need to carefully manage her needs if she wants to stay alive to finish her tale.

* Get struck by Cupids arrow and fall in love with the charming bachelorettes of Kieferberg. In this all-female cast of romanceable characters, unlock dreamy date scenes and storylines for each of them.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Little_Goody_Two_Shoes_v1_1_2_Hotfix.zip

Game Download Size : 7.5 GB

MD5SUM : ef03dee6b626e4c032841c64943de0ba

System Requirements of Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix

Before you start Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 965

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640, 2 GB or AMD Radeon R7 240, 2 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low 720p @30 FPS

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770, 2 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

* Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS

Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix Free Download

Click on the below button to start Little Goody Two Shoes v1.1.2.Hotfix. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





