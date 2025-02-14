Smalland Survive the Wilds v1.6.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Before the time of the giants, we lived freely under the Sun and Moon. Centuries have passed, but those stories of the surface world have been passed down through the generations. Now the giants are gone, and you, Vanguard, must venture out into the wilds once more, on an urgent mission. Be brave, and do not falter”

Explore the vast Land of the Small”

Traverse lake sized puddles, scale skyscraper sized trees, scramble through cavernous cracks in roads, as you experience a huge open world from a new perspective. Explore dense forests, hazardous swamps and strange ruins left over from the time before. Uncover lore and knowledge from hidden NPCs scattered throughout the world and learn to survive in this vast wilderness.

Tame and ride creatures

Uncover recipes that will let you tame and ride an array of critters. Leap huge distances on the back of a Grasshopper, zoom around on a Damselfly, scurry from place to place on a Spider. This world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer.

Survive together

Play alongside friends with support for up to 10 players in multiplayer. Explore together, fight together, build together, and survive the wilds as a team.

Build encampments on the ground or amongst the trees

Scavenge or refine resources to build your encampment with multiple material tiers, from leaves and twigs to sturdy stone. Pick your favorite spot in the world and build, or scale vast trees and claim your own settlement at the top.

Craft powerful armor sets

Collect powerful armours that provide you with resistance and abilities and mix them up to personalize your appearance. Glide through the skies in winged armour, swing from tree to tree with the grappling hook and many more.

Survive the Wilds

Most of the creatures you encounter will see you as lower on the food chain Ants, Cockroaches, Beetles, Wasps, and Spiders all view you as a potential meal. Weather conditions and seasons are in constant flux so if you want to survive for another day, preparation is key.

System Requirements of Smalland Survive the Wilds v1.6.2

System Requirements of Smalland Survive the Wilds v1.6.2

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-9400 CPU @ 2.90GHz or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Connecting to Epic EOS is required for online multiplayer

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

* Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1080p 60 fps on Ultra settings

