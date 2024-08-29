Forgotten Bunker 1939 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

you are WW2 American soldier named Private Jacob. Amidst a brutal World War II bombing raid, Jacob seeks refuge in a mysterious bunker. But as he opens the bunker door, he triggers an otherworldly demonic anomaly that changes his fate forever.

Suddenly, Jacob is thrust into a different, nightmarish future where monstrous anomalies As he struggles to survive in this surreal, dystopian world, he notices a terrifying transformation his hands are turning into demonic, bloody hands you start to see you veins are bloody purple red and he has no idea why.

The bunker reveals itself to be a time portal, transporting Jacob to an unfamiliar and horrifying era. Each Demonic portal he enters takes him to a different, terrifying place, each with its own deadly challenges. Jacob must navigate these strange environments, battling monstrous creatures and deciphering cryptic symbols to find a way out.

The demonic mark on his hands is killing him and feeding on him without he knowing, but Jacob is determined to uncover the truth behind his transformation and find a way to reverse it. Along the way, he encounters other skeleton soldier WW2 German soldiers and unravels the dark secrets of the world he’s trapped in.

Can Jacob survive the horrors of this twisted future and reclaim his destiny? Or will the demonic anomaly consume him entirely?

Credit to RAVI S for a awesome Art Work.

Credit: DK Productions Mutant/monster from Dark Skies 1

with permission from DK Productions

Features:

First-Person Shooting Combat

Scary, Eerie Environments

Jump Scares

Horror Aspects

Asymmetrical Environments

Music and Story

Weapons:

Handgun

Shotgun

Sniper Rifle

Automatic Rifles

Melee Weapons

The Game Includes:

Violence: Intense combat in both World War II and nightmarish future settings, including realistic gunfire, injury, death, and battles with monstrous creatures in surreal environments.

Gore: Graphic depictions of blood and gore, including dismembered bodies and severe injuries. The protagonists hands transform into disturbing, demonic appendages with bloody, purple-red veins.

Horror and Supernatural Themes: Supernatural horror elements, including demonic entities and nightmarish anomalies. The game features unsettling and disturbing imagery.

Strong Language: Includes strong language and potentially offensive terms reflecting the brutal nature of the game.

Dark Themes: Explores psychological trauma, existential dread, and the horrors of war. The protagonists struggle with a demonic mark adds psychological horror. Encounters with skeletal soldiers and dark secrets contribute to the games dark atmosphere.

Survival Horror: Navigate deadly environments, solve cryptic puzzles, and survive against monstrous creatures while battling a worsening supernatural curse.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Forgotten_Bunker_1939_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 69bc10ce37aa1c51a8f735aca59a23fc

System Requirements of Forgotten Bunker 1939 TENOKE

Before you start Forgotten Bunker 1939 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 – Intel Core i5-12400F

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 2080

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: No Need

* VR Support: No Need

* Additional Notes: Turn off room lights and Put your headset on for best experience.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 – Intel Core i5-12400F

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 3060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: No Need

* VR Support: No Need

* Additional Notes: Turn off room lights and Put your headset on for best experience.

