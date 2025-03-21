DISORDER v20250319 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

The girl gradually overcomes her trauma by uncovering the truth of her past.

Join the journey of a heartbroken girl finding her true self.

Disorder is a rogue-like dungeon crawler.

The fight to regain memories

Become a girl who has lost her memory and must uncover the truth. The story progresses as you become stronger with each escape attempt.

Game Design for Repeatable Play

Department stores are constantly changing and offer new experiences every time.

Use the Gift Desk to become stronger and gain the ability to tackle your next escape.

There is no failure in every challenge

Even if you are not a master, anyone can enjoy spectacular skills and an exciting storyline through permanent enhancement.

Are you a master? It’s time to test your mastery. Take the challenge.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Blood

Use of Drugs

Violence

System Requirements of DISORDER v20250319

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i5 / Amd Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 12 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i7 / Amd Ryzen 7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

