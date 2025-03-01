Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and casual game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.

Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.

Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

Discover the Secrets Of Dreamlight Valley

You’ll start your adventure in the Valley, but your journey will take you to infinity and beyond! Explore what lurks in the Forest of Valor and brave the deepest caverns as you take on challenges from iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains. Who knows what whatyou might discover.

Forge friendships with Disney & Pixar characters

Restore the Valley to its former glory

Will you settle on the Beach next to Moana or call Buzz Lightyear your next-door neighbor in the Plaza?

Express Your Disney Style

With the in-game Camera, get ready to snap a sunset selfie with Mirabel, capture a culinary creation with Remy, or simply cherish a moment.

A Game In Constant Evolution

System Requirements of Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah

Before you start Disney Dreamlight Valley Tales of Agrabah Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, 1 GB

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, 4 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 15 GB available space

