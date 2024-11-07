CHUXIE v0.5.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

CHUXIE v0.5.2 PC Game 2023 Overview

(CHUXIE) is a super realistic single player first person shooter game built using the latest technology from the next-generation Unreal Engine 5 game engine. Developed independently by a gaming enthusiast, this game features a portable camera perspective combined with realistic graphics and spatial sound reverberation effects, providing players with an immersive experience.

This time,the player will be placed in a dark, silent, and unsettling realm where each breath and movement narrowly avoids the specters of fear and death. Facing the threat of terrifying creatures, the player must conquer their inner fears, remain alert, and carefully investigate the surroundings, unraveling riddles as they go, in order to complete their mission, discover the escape route, and regain their liberty.

Story background

The protagonist is a paranormal investigator responsible for investigating supernatural phenomena and eliminating demons. During an investigation, he discovers that evil creatures are incubating more powerful evil spirits. He must find a way to destroy these “evil egg” to prevent the birth of powerful evil spirits from causing huge disasters.

Key Feature

-The body camera perspective provides players with a realistic and stimulating experience

-free-aiming system with authentic ADS and unrestricted hand movements.

-A thrilling and terrifying experience, with immersive sound effects and realistic visuals creating a thrilling atmosphere

-A tense and oppressive battle, where players will face a variety of oppressive and terrifying monsters, using limited ammunition to defeat them

-Monsters have more realistic simulation of physical damage feedback

-Exploration and challenge, players need to explore the map to find clues and ammunition to solve puzzles, while also finding ways to defeat powerful special evil spirits

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.5.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : CHUXIE_v0_5_2.zip

Game Download Size : 7.4 GB

MD5SUM : c8a7650b701a2ab202c620906a4e7a4c

System Requirements of CHUXIE v0.5.2

Before you start CHUXIE v0.5.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatibleDirectX 9.0c or higher

* Additional Notes: SSD hard drive

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 2070RTX | AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatibleDirectX 9.0c or higher

* Additional Notes: SSD hard drive

CHUXIE v0.5.2 Free Download

Click on the below button to start CHUXIE v0.5.2. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





