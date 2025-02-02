CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and simulation game.

CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0 PC Game 2023 Overview

Street racing, high speeds, and adrenaline-pumping action All of this is waiting for you in Sunset City. Get behind the wheel of a variety of cars, enjoy extensive tuning options, and feel like a real king of the road.

You’ll become part of StreetNET. It is a unique network for underground racers. Earn respect among network members, rise to the elite, and build the car collection of your dreams.

An open-world racing game from the creators of CarX Drift Racing Online.

A large open world filled with diverse activities:

* Club races – challenge the bosses of various clubs across unique districts of the city. Show your skills and rise to the elite by taking on the toughest rivals;

* Freedrift rides – get maximum drift points in city parking lots by showing your skills in creating impressive and complex drift combos;

* Drift races – aim for the highest drift points on scenic serpentine roads. These winding tracks offer the perfect environment to sharpen your drift skills and push your limits;

* Sprint races – take part in high-speed sprint races through the citys densely populated districts. Compete against time and other racers to achieve the best results in each race;

* Leaderboard mode allows players to compete for the top positions in the rankings. Participate in various races and climb the leaderboards. Track your progress, compare results with other players, and strive for the top to earn the most exclusive rewards;

* Complete delivery quests scattered across the city to transport cars and parts, giving you a deeper discovering of Sunset City;

* City exploration – discover the beauty of Sunset City, by exploring its various locations. Enjoy the open world, finding interesting places that await you around every corner.

Explore a vast selection of cars available in the game. Build the car of your dreams, whether it’s a precision drifting car or a high-powered sports car. In the world of CarX Street, the possibilities are limitless make your dreams come true!

Customize and tune key aspects of your car to achieve optimal performance. Fine-tune your vehicle’s settings for Drift, Sprint, and Club races to ensure it meets your specific racing needs.

Incredible customization options for your car. Choose from a wide range of parts to create a unique design. Adjust your car’s color with various paint types. Modify rims, add LED lighting for an extra flair, and personalize the interior with different seat and steering wheel options. Build a car that truly reflects your personal style.

Various multiplayer modes:

* Speed league dive into thrilling online races and prove your skills by competing against five opponents. Are you ready to risk it all and put your car on the line for victory?

* Battle mode engage in intense duels in circuit and sprint races. Show off your speed and agility on the road as you face off against other racers. Every race is your chance to prove youre the best in 1v1 races.

* Chase mode test your skills as you try to outrun a pursuer for over 300 meters. This is your chance to showcase your speed and strategic thinking against other racers.

* Maneuver through city traffic, conquer the mountain slopes in the skid and just enjoy the freedom of movement without limits with your friends.

CarX Street will continue to evolve over the next few years. New content and features will be added to the game with future updates, such as:

* Sunset City and its suburbs territory expansions and new playable areas;

* Constant updates to the car park;

* New tuning and customization options;

* A complete storyline;

* New types of races and activities for the single-player mode;

* New multiplayer modes and competitions;

* Graphical enhancements.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.4.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : CarX_Street_Deluxe_edition_v1_4_0.zip

Game Download Size : 18 GB

MD5SUM : 44aa17e6804914bffc040b8469261679

System Requirements of CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0

Before you start CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher

* Processor: Ryzen 5 2600 @ 3.4 GHz / Intel Core I5-8400 @ 2.5 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 TI 4 Gb / Radeon RX 570 8 Gb

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: Sound card compatible with DirectX 9.0

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher

* Processor: Ryzen 7 5800x @ 3.8 GHz / Intel Core i5-10600 @ 4.1 GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 Super 8 Gb / Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 Gb

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: Sound card compatible with DirectX 9.0

* Additional Notes: SSD required

CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start CarX Street Deluxe edition v1.4.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





