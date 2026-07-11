Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR PC Game 2026 Overview

Pre-purchase now and get the exclusive Blackbeard’s Crimson Pack bonus. Includes a costume for Edward, a sword, and a pistol.

Strike fear in your foes as you board and sink enemy vessels as Edward Kenway, captain of the Jackdaw. Whether blending into crowds or leading daring assaults, switch between silent takedowns and fierce brawls as you effortlessly wield swords, pistols, and the Hidden Blade. With a cast of historical pirate legends at your side, defy empires amidst the age-old conflict opposing Assassins and Templars.

Combat has been rebuilt for more dynamic encounters, emphasizing parries and takedowns, while stealth and parkour have been improved for smoother escapes and assassinations. Continuously upgrade the Jackdaw to face powerful enemy ships with enhanced naval mechanics featuring new alternate fire modes. Quality-of-life additions also address previous pain points, ensuring your experience is improved.

Whether youre sailing the open seas or journeying across untamed lands, discover a seamless open world built with the latest Anvil engine. Take in sweeping vistas as you brave stormy waters, dive into underwater shipwrecks, or push through dense tropical jungles. Enhanced by features such as Dolby Atmos and ray tracing, every scene feels more immersive, bringing the worlds beauty to life.

Building on top of the original story, Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces exclusive new content. Familiar faces will return, with new storylines dedicated to fan-favorite characters such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unexpected allies will also cross your path, as three officers join you on your journey as part of the main narrative. More surprises await such as new sea shanties, pets, a photo mode, and more.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is an action-adventure game which contains Blood, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, Use of Alcohol, and Violence.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: HYPERVISOR

Game File Name : Assassins_Creed_Black_Flag_Resynced_HYPERVISOR.zip

Game Download Size : 66 GB

MD5SUM : 4840c89d0c7f970efc3d398286e2dff6

System Requirements of Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR

Before you start Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only), Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX5500XT (8GB) or Intel ARC A580 (8GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 65 GB available space

* Additional Notes: The game must be installed on a SSD.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only), Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB),AMD Radeon RX6600XT (8GB), or Intel ARC B580 (12GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 65 GB available space

* Additional Notes: The game must be installed on a SSD.

Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR Free Download

Click on the below button to start Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced HYPERVISOR. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





