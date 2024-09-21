Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50 PC Game 2023 Overview

America, 1899.

Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are trying to run from the law and make a living as outlaws. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation hot on their heels, the only thing they can do is kill, loot and plunder in every square inch of the brutal midlands of America so that they can keep moving on. When growing external pressure leads deep resentment and suspicion within the gang, Arthur has to decide whether he will follow the code of the country that he was brought up or not.

Including all the above highlights, Red Dead Redemption 2 has further built the Scenario Story mode and introduced Photo Mode and also included the free-play world known as Red Dead Online, where players become bounty hunters tracking down wanted criminals, traders establishing and developing businesses, collectors searching for precious and rare items or moonshiners brewing illegal liquor and more.

Possessing all new graphical and technical improvements for the purpose of greater immersion, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC most enjoys the strength of the PC in presenting every inch of this huge, dense and richly created world, such as draw distances, improved global illumination and ambient occlusion for better lighting for daytime and night-time, enhanced reflections along with deep shadows at all distance levels with high resolutions. And tessellated tree textures along with advancements in grass and animal fur textures for improved realism in every plant and animal.

On the other hand, there is no specific version of console hardware boundness and one does not need to rush for a new console generation anymore which gives within a reasonable time response to forgive Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC and expandable, 4K resolution and higher advanced display apparatus, multi display arrangements, extended display arrangements, improved refresh rates and many other features.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1491.50

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Red_Dead_Redemption_2_v1491_50.zip

Game Download Size : 120 GB

MD5SUM : 0ab090305f223526dc8ab6753f274875

System Requirements of Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50

Before you start Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 150 GB available space

* Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 150 GB available space

* Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Red Dead Redemption 2 v1491.50. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





